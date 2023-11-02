Open Menu

Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Three bike lifters arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The police arrested three bike lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Saeed and Waleed and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, New Town police held a bike lifter namely Muhammad Idrees and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.

