Three bike lifters arrested; ten stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and robbers, and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, a Mehran car, Rs 130,000 cash, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net three bike lifters and robbers named Muhammad Imran, the ringleader, Ali Haider, and Sabahat Shah, and recovered valuable items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.