Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters, members of Qutab gang besides recovering three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Qutab Shah, ringleader, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shehbaz and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

