Three bike lifters held, four stolen bikes recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Secretariat Police have arrested three persons involved in street crimes as well as bike lifting and recovered four motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

The team headed by Station House Officer Inspector Asjad Mehmood succeeded in busting the gang of bike lifters. The arrested accused were identified as Malik Hamza , Syed Mujahid Shah and Waqas Ali.

During preliminary investigation, the accused had confessed their involvement in several street crime and bike lifting incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi and Nasera Abad Rawalpindi.