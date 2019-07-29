UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bike Lifters Held, Four Stolen Bikes Recovered In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Three bike lifters held, four stolen bikes recovered in Islamabad

The Islamabad Secretariat Police have arrested three persons involved in street crimes as well as bike lifting and recovered four motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Secretariat Police have arrested three persons involved in street crimes as well as bike lifting and recovered four motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

The team headed by Station House Officer Inspector Asjad Mehmood succeeded in busting the gang of bike lifters. The arrested accused were identified as Malik Hamza , Syed Mujahid Shah and Waqas Ali.

During preliminary investigation, the accused had confessed their involvement in several street crime and bike lifting incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi and Nasera Abad Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioner visits Dir Bazaar, checks p ..

1 minute ago

Cattle thief arrested in injured condition in Khan ..

1 minute ago

Lahore's traffic better than in 81 developed citie ..

1 minute ago

Evra announces retirement to focus on coaching

1 minute ago

85,000 deserving families to avail Sehat health ca ..

9 minutes ago

Majeed's bail plea in fake accounts case adjourned ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.