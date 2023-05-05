Three bike snatchers arrested; three motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against street criminals and bike snatchers, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three accused and recovered three snatched motorcycles, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police arrested three members of Arbaz gang including Arbaz, ringleader, Basit and Akramullah, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered three stanched motorcycles, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.