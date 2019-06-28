UrduPoint.com
Three Bikers Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

Three bikers die in road accident

Three motorcycle riders were killed and two others received injuries when a speedy bus coming from opposite side crushed a motorbike near bus stand at Kabirwala-Khanewal road here Friday

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Three motorcycle riders were killed and two others received injuries when a speedy bus coming from opposite side crushed a motorbike near bus stand at Kabirwala-Khanewal road here Friday.

According to the detail, those who were killed in the incident were Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed 25, his mother Zarina Bibi 45 and aunt Munawar Bibi 40 whereas his sister Sarah Bibi 18 was severely injured who was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.

Following conducting legal procedure, the police shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Kabirwala.

