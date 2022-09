(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested three motorcyclists over fixing fake number plates on their vehicles here on Friday.

Police said that the teams arrested Imran from bomb chowk, Muhammad Abbas from Tahli chowk and Asim from Kainchi morr.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations while further investigation was under way.