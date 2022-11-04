Three bikers held over fake number plates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Three persons were held over installing fake registration number plates on their motorcycles here on Friday.

According to the police report, a patrolling police team during routine checking near Nalka Kohala stop, caught three persons Asif, Ismael and Ahmed Nawaz over fixing fake registration number plates on their bikes.

They were handed over to Nishatabad police station for further investigation.