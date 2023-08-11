Three bikes, two trucks seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police (PHP) on Friday launched a comprehensive crack down across the region and seized three motorcycles and two trucks over violations here.

PHP spokesman said on Friday that the team raided at Chak 85 NB and 88 NB area and seized three motorcycles and two trucks over fake number plates,fake documents and not having licenses.

Police registered cases against the violators -- Abdul Haq, Muhammad Jabber, Nasir Ali,Asim and Muhammad Hussain while further investigation was underway.