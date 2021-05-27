UrduPoint.com
Three Bills Introduced In National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:55 PM

As many as three bills including "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, 2021" clubbed with "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday

As many as three bills including "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, 2021" clubbed with "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bills were introduced by Shahida Rehmani, Dr Shireen M. Mazari and Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das in the House.

The Deputy Speaker referred the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

More Stories From Pakistan

