Three bills introduced in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as three bills including "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, 2021" clubbed with "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bills were introduced by Shahida Rehmani, Dr Shireen M. Mazari and Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das in the House.

The Deputy Speaker referred the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.