Three bills introduced, one rejected in National Assembly

Parliamentarians from different parties on Tuesday presented four bills for introduction in the National Assembly, out of which three were adopted and referred to the standing committees concerned and one was rejected through a voice vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Parliamentarians from different parties on Tuesday presented four bills for introduction in the National Assembly, out of which three were adopted and referred to the standing committees concerned and one was rejected through a voice vote. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was in the chair.

Kishwer Zehra of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan moved a bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment in Article- 51-59). Highlighting objectives of the bill, the mover said the legislation was aimed at giving representation to special persons, having sound mental health, in the Parliament. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi opposed the bill, saying the proposed legislation would cause discrimination in the society, besides other segments to make the same demands. He viewed that political parties in the Parliament could give representation to special persons under their reserved seats' quota.

Following, which the speaker sought consent of the House through a voice vote that allowed the introduction of the bill and subsequently it was referred to the standing committee concerned. Shahida Rehmani of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians moved a bill to further amend the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022), which was also sent to the standing committee concerned as it was not opposed by the Minister for Climate Change. The bill mover said there should be a mechanism for proper disposal of electronics waste arriving in Pakistan in the form of imported vehicles, solar panels and other gadgets.

She said electronics and chemical waste was causing environmental issues and posing serious threats to human lives and crops.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman appreciated the lawmaker for highlighting the important issue of environmental pollution and taking practical remedial measures in the Parliament.

She was of the view that the previous government under a policy allowed importing electric vehicles but made no sufficient measures for active implementation of the policy as there were insufficient charging stations especially for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses.

She stressed the need for switching over to alternative energy resources to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector and gradually reducing reliance on the traditional fossil fuels.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Noor Alam Khan introduced a bill to further amend the Elections Act, 2017 (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022), highlighting the issue of right to vote to dual nationals.

He was of the view that only Pakistani nationals should have the right to vote in the general elections.

The speaker sent the bill to the Electoral Reforms Committee for further consideration and deliberation. The House rejected a bill titled 'Pre-Legislative Consultation (The Pre-Legislative Consultation Bill, 2022)', moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ali Gohar Khan that was meant to get public input prior to making any legislation in the Parliament.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi opposed it and viewed that the standing committees of the Parliament were already fully authorized to get the public opinion on legislation, so there was no need of such a bill.