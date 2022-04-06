Three bills published as acts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The KP Public Service Commission (amendment) Bill 2022, Regularization of Services of employees of erstwhile FATA Bill 2022 and Anti Narcotics (amendment) Bill 2022 have been published as Provincial Legislature Acts.

All the three bills were passed by the provincial assembly and approved by KP Governor, said three separate notifications issued here on Wednesday by the Provincial Assembly Secretariat.