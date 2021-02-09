UrduPoint.com
Three Birds Trapped On Tree Top Rescued

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Three birds trapped on tree top rescued

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Emergency services here on Tuesday freed two falcons and 1 crow after stuck up at a tree and injured.

According to Rescue 1122, the bird was stuck up on 50 feet tall tree with the kite string in an area of Bagh e Sardaraan.

After being informed by locals, the rescue team with heavy machinery promptly acted and provided the birds medical aid and set them free.

Local people appreciated the prompt action of the rescue 1122.

