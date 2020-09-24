UrduPoint.com
Three Bodied Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Three bodied recovered in faisalabad

Three persons were found dead in different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A man identified as Allah Ditta (25) resident of chak 33-GB was found dead on Satiana Road in Saddar police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons were found dead in different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A man identified as Allah Ditta (25) resident of chak 33-GB was found dead on Satiana Road in Saddar police limits.

Wasim of Abbaspur was found dead in Kookianwala while the body of an unknown person was recovered from Muhammadi Street in D-Type Colony police precinct.

Police had shifted the bodies to hospitals while two bodies were handed over to heirs.

According to police, all the three persons seem to be an addict and may have diedof access dose of drugs.

