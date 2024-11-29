Three bodies found from different areas

Dead bodies of three people, including a woman, were found from different areas of provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Dead bodies of three people, including a woman, were found from different areas of provincial capital on Friday.

The areas include Gulshan Ravi, Mazang Adda and Mozang (Temple Road).

According to an Edhi spokesperson, a 25-year-old youth was found dead in a park near Gulshan Ravi, Moon Market, and a 50-year-old man was found dead near Mazang Adda.

The identities of the two deceased could not be ascertained.

He said that a 64-year-old woman was found dead in Mazang, Temple Road. The deceased was identified as Hanifan Bibi, a resident of Shadbagh. The police handed over Hanifan Bibi's body to her heirs after necessary action.