Three Bodies Found From Different Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Dead bodies of three people, including a woman, were found from different areas of provincial capital on Friday.
The areas include Gulshan Ravi, Mazang Adda and Mozang (Temple Road).
According to an Edhi spokesperson, a 25-year-old youth was found dead in a park near Gulshan Ravi, Moon Market, and a 50-year-old man was found dead near Mazang Adda.
The identities of the two deceased could not be ascertained.
He said that a 64-year-old woman was found dead in Mazang, Temple Road. The deceased was identified as Hanifan Bibi, a resident of Shadbagh. The police handed over Hanifan Bibi's body to her heirs after necessary action.
