Three bodies found from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of three people were found different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Steam Power Station Colony and informed Mansoorabad police.

Similarly, Sadar police also recovered 10-year-old body of a young boy from Satiana Road canal when some area people pointed out presence of the corpse in the canal water.

Meanwhile, Sammundri police was informed that mutilated corpse of a young woman was lying in the bushes at rare side of Dogar Hospital Tandlianwala Road Sammundri.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation for their identification after dispatching them to mortuary for postmortem, he added.