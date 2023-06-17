UrduPoint.com

Three Bodies Found From Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Three bodies found from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of three people were found different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Steam Power Station Colony and informed Mansoorabad police.

Similarly, Sadar police also recovered 10-year-old body of a young boy from Satiana Road canal when some area people pointed out presence of the corpse in the canal water.

Meanwhile, Sammundri police was informed that mutilated corpse of a young woman was lying in the bushes at rare side of Dogar Hospital Tandlianwala Road Sammundri.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation for their identification after dispatching them to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Water Road Young Man Tandlianwala Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

12 hours ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.