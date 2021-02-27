Three Bodies Found In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Three bodies were found from different parts of the city on Saturday.
A police spokesman said passersby informed the police about the bodies of 50-year-old woman in parking area of Allied Hospital, 65-year-old man in Ghaseet Pura and the body of 45-year-old man in Waris Pura.
The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem. One of them wasidentified as Maqsood while investigation is under way.