Three bodies found in faisalabad

Three bodies were found from different parts of the city on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Three bodies were found from different parts of the city on Saturday.

A police spokesman said passersby informed the police about the bodies of 50-year-old woman in parking area of Allied Hospital, 65-year-old man in Ghaseet Pura and the body of 45-year-old man in Waris Pura.

The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem. One of them wasidentified as Maqsood while investigation is under way.