Three Bodies Found In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The bodies of three persons were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that the body of a 30-year-old man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Gattwala while another of 50-year-old man was found near Sitiana Road.
Similarly, the body of a man was found from Fawwara Chowk, People's Colony.