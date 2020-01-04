Three bodies found in Faisalabad

The bodies of three persons were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The bodies of three persons were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the body of a 30-year-old man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Gattwala while another of 50-year-old man was found near Sitiana Road.

Similarly, the body of a man was found from Fawwara Chowk, People's Colony.