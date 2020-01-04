UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Three bodies found in Faisalabad

The bodies of three persons were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The bodies of three persons were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the body of a 30-year-old man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Gattwala while another of 50-year-old man was found near Sitiana Road.

Similarly, the body of a man was found from Fawwara Chowk, People's Colony.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Man From

Recent Stories

Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Elgar, Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

6 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension need of hour: Ghulam ..

6 minutes ago

Mourinho says no quick fixes for Spurs in transfer ..

6 minutes ago

Customs unearths Rs 400mln smuggling cases in 6 mo ..

11 minutes ago

AIG Hyderabad orders reshuffle of 21 SDPOs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.