Three Bodies Found In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:04 PM

Three bodies found in kasur

Three bodies were recovered from various parts of the district on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Three bodies were recovered from various parts of the district on Friday.

The police said passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old man floating in the BRB Canal near Mustafaabad and informed the police while the body of 70-year-old Abdul Rashid was found by Phool Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified 25-year-old man was recovered from Chakoki canal near Changa Manga.

