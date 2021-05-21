Three bodies found in kasur

Three bodies were recovered from various parts of the district on Friday

The police said passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old man floating in the BRB Canal near Mustafaabad and informed the police while the body of 70-year-old Abdul Rashid was found by Phool Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified 25-year-old man was recovered from Chakoki canal near Changa Manga.