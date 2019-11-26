Three bodies found in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Three bodies including a newborn were found in various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Three bodies including a newborn were found in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Abdus Sattar (40), resident of Chak No 32-GB left his house on Sunday and his body was found hanged with a tree near Chak No.

118-GB.

Similarly a body of 40-year-old man was found lying in a deserted place near Chak No.152-RB, whereas, a corpse of newborn was found from a graveyard near Chak No.263-RB Dijkot Road. The body was wrapped in a shopping bag.

Bodies have been taken into custody and investigation was under way.