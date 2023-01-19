Three Bodies Found In Separate Incidents In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Three corpses including a young girl, a woman and an unknown person were found in the suburban of city on Thursday.
Police said that Iftikhar Gilani, a resident of Bhagoki, Changa Manga had reported the police last day that his 14-year-old daughter Fazan had gone missing. The police started the search after registering a case.
Today, her body was recovered from a nearby fields.
On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
In another incident near Changa Manga, a body of a woman identified as Sughran Bibi was found in Maulapur near a private farmhouse.
The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.
Meanwhile, a body of a 40-year-old unidentified person was recovered in the limits of B-division police station Kasur. The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for autopsy.
The deceased was staying at a Darbar in the cemetery.