UrduPoint.com

Three Bodies Found In Separate Incidents In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Three bodies found in separate incidents in Lahore

Three corpses including a young girl, a woman and an unknown person were found in the suburban of city on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Three corpses including a young girl, a woman and an unknown person were found in the suburban of city on Thursday.

Police said that Iftikhar Gilani, a resident of Bhagoki, Changa Manga had reported the police last day that his 14-year-old daughter Fazan had gone missing. The police started the search after registering a case.

Today, her body was recovered from a nearby fields.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

In another incident near Changa Manga, a body of a woman identified as Sughran Bibi was found in Maulapur near a private farmhouse.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a body of a 40-year-old unidentified person was recovered in the limits of B-division police station Kasur. The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for autopsy.

The deceased was staying at a Darbar in the cemetery.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young Manga Kasur Women From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Tran ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next ..

EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissione ..

Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissioner

31 seconds ago
 Infrastructure development on Education City Karac ..

Infrastructure development on Education City Karachi project to start in July 20 ..

33 seconds ago
 Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4F ..

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4FR, pledges worth $10.9 bln

5 minutes ago
 ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from Jan 20

ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from Jan 20

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.