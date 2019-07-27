Three bodies recovered from canals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Three bodies including a woman were recovered from canals during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that some passers-by spotted a human corpse floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No.487-GB and informed the Mureedwala police.

The police fished out the body of 20-year-old girl who has yet to be identified.

The girl was stabbed to death by some unknown persons.

Similarly, Sandal Bar police recovered body of a 30-year-old man from Sewerage Drain near Chak No.58-JB.

The man was tortured to death.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police recovered body of a 40-year-old man from a park in Jinnah Colony.

The police sent the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.