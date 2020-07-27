Three bodies recovered from Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Monday recovered three bodies from posh Hayatabad locality situated in the limits of Tatara Police Station.

According to police, two dead were identified as Naveed Soomro and Naeem Soomro of Khairpur, Sind who happened to be real bothers.

The third victim was identified as Ziauddin, a resident of Landikotal.

A pistol and bullet casings were also recovered from the crime scene that have been send to forensic lab for examination.