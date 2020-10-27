Three bodies recovered in faisalabad

Three persons were found dead in different areas of the city during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Three persons were found dead in different areas of the city during last 24 hours.

According to police report here on Tuesday that some passersby spotted bodies in Norani Chowk, D-type colony, Sargodha road and Commerce college, Abdullapur and informed police concerned. The identification of dead persons could not ascertain immediately.

Police shifted the bodies to mortuary at Allied Hospital.