Three Bogies Of Awam Express Detached Near Nawabshah, No Casualty Reported
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:03 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Awam Express coming from Karachi and heading to Peshawar, escaped big disaster near Nawabshah when its three bogies derailed from the train due to break of coupling apparently due to pressure.
According to Railway Police, the coupling of bogies broke down due to pressure when it was about to arrive at Nawabshah station. The Railway authorities said that the repair work of coupling was in progress following which the train would leave for its destination.
All the passengers remained safe and no injury was reported in the incident.