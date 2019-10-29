Three boilers sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-smog squads during drive against smoke emitting factories sealed boilers of three factories.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Tahir said here Tuesday that the squad conducted raids and sealed boilers of Sufyan Textiles in Small Industrial Estate, Ali Raza Sizing in Faizabad and Muhammad Hussain Sizing in Chak No 224-RB on running machinery without installing air-smoke control system.

The factories will not be allowed of restarting boilers till installation of smoke air-controllers, he said.