Three Boilers Sealed, Owners Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three boilers in a textile units
and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 900,000 on their owners on a charge
of polluting environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that environment team
during an inspection found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three textile units
situated at Sargodha Road Chak No.
7-JB, Sargodha Road 9-km and Sargodha
Road 10-km Stop.
The team sealed the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 each on the owners
while further action was under way, he added.
