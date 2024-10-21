Open Menu

Three Boilers Sealed, Owners Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three boilers in a textile units

and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 900,000 on their owners on a charge

of polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that environment team

during an inspection found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three textile units

situated at Sargodha Road Chak No.

7-JB, Sargodha Road 9-km and Sargodha

Road 10-km Stop.

The team sealed the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 each on the owners

while further action was under way, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha Textile

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

17 minutes ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

31 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

59 minutes ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

1 hour ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

1 hour ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

2 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

4 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan