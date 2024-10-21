Three boilers sealed, owners fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three boilers in a textile units

and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 900,000 on their owners on a charge

of polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that environment team

during an inspection found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three textile units

situated at Sargodha Road Chak No.

7-JB, Sargodha Road 9-km and Sargodha

Road 10-km Stop.

The team sealed the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 each on the owners

while further action was under way, he added.