Three Boilers Sealed, Owners Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa checked various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three units situated at Chak 8-JB and Tahira Pura Jhang Road. Therefore, the DD Environment sealed premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on each owner of these units, he added.
Recent Stories
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee1 minute ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use1 minute ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony1 minute ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony1 minute ago
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.24 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development7 minutes ago
-
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative7 minutes ago
-
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden7 minutes ago
-
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: PM7 minutes ago