Three boilers sealed, owners fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa checked various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three units situated at Chak 8-JB and Tahira Pura Jhang Road. Therefore, the DD Environment sealed premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on each owner of these units, he added.