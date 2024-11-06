Open Menu

Three Boilers Sealed, Owners Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 3 units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa checked various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three units situated at Chak 8-JB and Tahira Pura Jhang Road. Therefore, the DD Environment sealed premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on each owner of these units, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Road Jhang

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

1 minute ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

1 minute ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

1 minute ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

1 minute ago
 FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

24 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming ..

DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..

24 minutes ago
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to b ..

Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development

7 minutes ago
 Sindh police receives medical care under new initi ..

Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative

7 minutes ago
 Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,00 ..

Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address ..

Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e ..

Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden

7 minutes ago
 Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era ..

Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: P ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan