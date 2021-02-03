UrduPoint.com
Three Booked For Contributing In Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration registered a case against three persons for contributing in pollution by burning waste clothes in an industrial unit.

According to spokesman of district administration, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali conducted surprise checking in the area of Chak 58/J-B and found that an industrial unit was illegally set up at Aqsa farmhouse where waste clothes were being burnt.

Taking immediate notice, the DC directed to register a case against the persons present at the farmhouse over causing pollution.

The DC said that strict action would be taken over causing pollution as it has become a serious threat to the environment.

