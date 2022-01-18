Three booked for decanting gas cylinders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders and other refilling equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders and other refilling equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

During the operation, Race Course police held two accused Irfan and Raheem Ullah for illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Similarly, Chuntra police also nabbed Ghulam Mehdi for refilling gas illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated t he performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in illegal businesses.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.