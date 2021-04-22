Three booked for decanting in silakot

The police registered cases against three shopkeepers for decanting of gas on Thursday

According to the police, a police team with Civil Defence officer raided Bharokey-Kalan, Lari Adda and Ghani Pura and caught shopkeepers Zeeshan, Sikandar Virk and Faisal Maseeh red handed.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.