Three Booked For Decanting In Silakot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:17 PM

Three booked for decanting in silakot

The police registered cases against three shopkeepers for decanting of gas on Thursday

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against three shopkeepers for decanting of gas on Thursday.

According to the police, a police team with Civil Defence officer raided Bharokey-Kalan, Lari Adda and Ghani Pura and caught shopkeepers Zeeshan, Sikandar Virk and Faisal Maseeh red handed.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

