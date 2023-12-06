Open Menu

Three Booked For Decanting LPG Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested three persons for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into cylinders during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were also recovered, adding that Race Course police and Sadiqabad police arrested those who were identified as Shahid, Tabraiz and Ziarat Gul for refilling the gas cylinders illegally.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action will be continued against such anti social elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five illegal arm holders during operation.

According to police spokesman, police have recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

