Three booked for fireworks at wedding

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused for displaying fireworks at wedding, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Cantt police conducted a raid and held three accused namely Shakeel, Junaid Shah and Shahbaz for displaying fireworks.

Police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.