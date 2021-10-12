Three Booked For Fireworks At Wedding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused for displaying fireworks at wedding, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that Cantt police conducted a raid and held three accused namely Shakeel, Junaid Shah and Shahbaz for displaying fireworks.
Police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.