Three booked for injuring youth

MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Sadar police have registered a case against three persons, including a close relative of ex-MNA Jamshaid Dasti, for injuring a citizen over minor dispute here at Pir Jahania Chowk.

According to police, nephew of Jamshaid Dasti with Sajid and Lala Maiken, allegedly shot at and injured Farhan Shiekh, at Pir Jahania Chowk.

The injured was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.