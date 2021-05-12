UrduPoint.com
Three Booked For Molesting Boy In Hazro

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Three booked for molesting boy in Hazro

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Hazro Police booked three persons for allegedly molesting 12 years old boy in village Marria on Wednesday.

The victim's father said that his son was going home from his tailoring shop when three persons of the same village named Hassan Iqbal, Rajab Shah and Aqeel Ayub took him to Hassan house where they sexually assaulting him.

Later they allow him to go with dire consequences that if he revealed the incident. However, after reaching home the boy revealed his ordeal to his father who took him to police station. After medical examination which has confirmed the assault, police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched haunt to arrest them.

