SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Three shopkeepers were booked for selling eggs, meat and sugar at exorbitant prices in the district.

According to official sources, Arshad Ghuman of Ugoki was booked for selling selling sugar on higher prices, Shehbaz for selling meat at exorbitant rates and Muhammad Sohail for selling eggs at higherprices.

Further action in this regard underway.