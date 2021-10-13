Three booked for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed to have arrested three people for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three people for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, the police raided at Dalowali,Chand Bus Stop and Kundan-Sian and arrested three persons for stealing electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.