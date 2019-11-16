Three Booked For Power Theft In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:09 PM
Teams of FESCO intelligence detected power pilferage in three houses in the region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:Teams of FESCO intelligence detected power pilferage in three houses in the region.
According to the details,The teams during a routine checking of electric connections detected power pilferage at the house of Ajmad Gill in Chak No 100-JB, Mahmood at Mohala Korian, D-type Colony and Abdul Ghafoor in Muzafar Colony.
Cases have been registered against the accused.