Three booked for power theft in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:Teams of FESCO intelligence detected power pilferage in three houses in the region.

According to the details,The teams during a routine checking of electric connections detected power pilferage at the house of Ajmad Gill in Chak No 100-JB, Mahmood at Mohala Korian, D-type Colony and Abdul Ghafoor in Muzafar Colony.

Cases have been registered against the accused.