Three Booked For Power Theft In Sargodha

Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Three booked for power theft in sargodha

Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught three persons for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught three persons for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters.

Police said on Monday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Chak 55-SB, 43 NB and its surroundings and caught 3 people for stealing electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Yar, Adeel and Irshad.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

