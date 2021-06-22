Three booked for taking bribe from beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

Muzaffargarh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police raided at Ehsaas Kafalat program center for women based in Alipur and arrested three retailers involved in taking bribe from the beneficiaries.

On receiving complaint from Assistant Commissioner AliPur, Police took action and caught three retailers red handed for taking Rs 1000 from each beneficiary woman.

The Case have been registered against all the three retailers.