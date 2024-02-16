BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Local police registered a case against three accused of killing a trader in broad daylight yesterday.

Police conducted raids at suspected areas to arrest the alleged criminals but could not succeed until yet, according to a police spokesman.

As per detail, Malik Mohammed Akram was shot at and killed over a dispute over extraction money.

On Friday, Model Town police registered the case against the accused including Shahzad alias Kubba But, Mohsin Gujjar and Muhammad Farooq on the report of the slain brother.

Police have constituted different teams under the supervision of DSP Zafar Iqbal, however it couldn't get an achievement about the arrest.

It was assured soon the criminals would be rounded up and taken to task.