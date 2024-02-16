Three Booked For Trader's Murder
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Local police registered a case against three accused of killing a trader in broad daylight yesterday.
Police conducted raids at suspected areas to arrest the alleged criminals but could not succeed until yet, according to a police spokesman.
As per detail, Malik Mohammed Akram was shot at and killed over a dispute over extraction money.
On Friday, Model Town police registered the case against the accused including Shahzad alias Kubba But, Mohsin Gujjar and Muhammad Farooq on the report of the slain brother.
Police have constituted different teams under the supervision of DSP Zafar Iqbal, however it couldn't get an achievement about the arrest.
It was assured soon the criminals would be rounded up and taken to task.
Recent Stories
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Council of Arts says steps being taken for artists' welfare28 seconds ago
-
Dedicated employees true asset, need to be encouraged: Dera commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers, bootleggers netted10 minutes ago
-
18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group held at Defence Ministry10 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stresses adherence to legal standards at District Bar Club Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
PCFA-KPEZDMC celebrate Chinese Spring festival at Rashakhi Economic Zone20 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens20 minutes ago
-
Indigenisation, technological sovereignty, key to Pakistan’s defence evolution: Speakers20 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Centre receives 235 applications for NOC20 minutes ago
-
Criminal wanted in murder case arrested20 minutes ago
-
Temperature rising in Bahawalpur weather20 minutes ago
-
MWAP holds seminar at SCCI30 minutes ago