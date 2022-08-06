UrduPoint.com

Three Booked For Violating Child Labour Act

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Three booked for violating child labour act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Three people were booked for violating child labour act in various areas of the district on Saturday.

Assistant Director Labour Welfare Umar Arsalan raided at Sillanwali road, Basti Esaeya and Kalyar Town to check child labour. During the raids, he found that three auto workshops were violating childlabour act.

Cases have been registered against the owner of workshops.

Related Topics

Road Sillanwali Labour

Recent Stories

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

26 minutes ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

2 hours ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.