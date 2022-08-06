Three booked for violating child labour act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Three people were booked for violating child labour act in various areas of the district on Saturday.

Assistant Director Labour Welfare Umar Arsalan raided at Sillanwali road, Basti Esaeya and Kalyar Town to check child labour. During the raids, he found that three auto workshops were violating childlabour act.

Cases have been registered against the owner of workshops.