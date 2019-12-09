UrduPoint.com
Three Booked For Violating Child Labour Act

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Three people were booked for violating child labour act in various areas of the district on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people were booked for violating child labour act in various areas of the district on Monday.

Assistant Director Labour Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar raided at various locations of the district to check child labour.

During a raid at a brick kiln situated at Jhang road, he found a child labouring at the kiln. A case has been got registered against kiln owner Abdul Razzak.

The officer also found child labour act violations at Hassam Auto Workshop and Niazi Workshop and also got registered cases against them.

The Asstt Director said that as per directives of the Punjab government, strict action was being taken on violations of child labour act.

