Three Booked For Violating Marriage Act

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:49 PM

Three booked for violating marriage act

Police have arrested 3 persons for violating marriage act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police have arrested 3 persons for violating marriage act.

On information that participants of a wedding ceremony in Chak 92-NB were resorting to fire in the air and violating the sound system act despite the ban, the Factory Area policeconducted a raid and arrested three people from the spot.

A case has been registered against 15 people including groom.

