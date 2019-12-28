UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Booked For Violating Marriage Act In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Three booked for violating marriage act in Faisalabad

Police registered cases against 3 persons including a hotel owner and a manager for violating one-dish and marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police registered cases against 3 persons including a hotel owner and a manager for violating one-dish and marriage act.

Police said on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner City Zoha Shakir during a snap checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel at night and found them violating Marriage Act and One-Dish at Kokianwali Marquee and reported the matter to area police.

On the report, the police registered a case against marquee owner Abbas and manager Babar.

While, the AC City also found violation of Marriage Act in a wedding ceremony of Aqeel in Sheerazi Park People's Colony and informed the police.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Marriage

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

15 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

15 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

15 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.