Three booked for violating marriage act in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police registered cases against 3 persons including a hotel owner and a manager for violating one-dish and marriage act.

Police said on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner City Zoha Shakir during a snap checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel at night and found them violating Marriage Act and One-Dish at Kokianwali Marquee and reported the matter to area police.

On the report, the police registered a case against marquee owner Abbas and manager Babar.

While, the AC City also found violation of Marriage Act in a wedding ceremony of Aqeel in Sheerazi Park People's Colony and informed the police.

The police have registered a case against the accused.