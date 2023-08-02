Open Menu

Three Booked On Murder Charges

Three booked on murder charges



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Madina Town police have registered a murder case against three persons including vice principal of a private school on charge of killing principal of the same school four months ago.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that body of Muhammad Zahid, principal of a private school situated in Rasool Park Street No.3, was found from his office on April 06, 2023 where he died under mysterious circumstances.

During initial interrogation, the vice principal of the school Iram Shahid got her statement recorded that principal Muhammad Zahid died of severe head injuries after falling down from the chair.

However, on 1st August 2023, Mirza Abdul Wahid Baig, brother of ill-fated principal, filed a complaint, contending that vice principal Iram Shahid along with her two accomplices had killed his brother Muhammad Zahid by hitting him with a flowerpot.

The complainant also alleged that Iram Shahid had proposed Muhammad Zahid for marriage but he constantly refused due to which the lady got infuriated and she in connivance with her accomplices killed him.

The police registered a case against three accused including vice principal of the school and started investigation.

