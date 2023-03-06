Three booked over canal water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Three farmers were booked for stealing canal water in different villages of the district here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team of irrigation department conducted raids in Azmatpur village and its nearby villages and caught red handed three farmers for stealing canal water.

On the report of irrigation team, concerned police registered cases against the water pilferers.