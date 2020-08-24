UrduPoint.com
Three Booked Over Dengue Larvae Detection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

Three persons including an owner of warehouse were booked over detection of dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons including an owner of warehouse were booked over detection of dengue larvae.

A spokesman of local administration said that a team of local Health department inspected the warehouse of a beverage factory, situated at Chak 75/G-B Adda Khannuana and detected dengue larvae there.

Earlier, on October 21 last year, a warning was issued to owner of the warehouse over finding dengue larvae due to poor cleanliness condition. Therefore, a case has been registered against the warehouse owner Farooq Ahmed Khan, security incharge Muhammad Saleem and depot incharge Muhammad Munir.

More Stories From Pakistan

