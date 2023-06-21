UrduPoint.com

Three Booked Over Land Fraud Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Three booked over land fraud case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against three persons for their alleged involvement in land fraud case.

Police said that a citizen Masood-ul-Haq r/o Chak 70 NB filed an complaint,contending that he had a plot of 10 Marla in Chak 70 NB and had its inheritance registry record and documents, while Arbab,Sikandar and Kaleem had occupied his land after preparing fake documents and Affidavit of his property.

Police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

32 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

45 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.