Three booked over land fraud case

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against three persons for their alleged involvement in land fraud case.

Police said that a citizen Masood-ul-Haq r/o Chak 70 NB filed an complaint,contending that he had a plot of 10 Marla in Chak 70 NB and had its inheritance registry record and documents, while Arbab,Sikandar and Kaleem had occupied his land after preparing fake documents and Affidavit of his property.

Police launched investigation.