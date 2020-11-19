Three booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught three people involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, he FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Dhoodha, Bucha Kalan, Katchi Arra and caught three persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Theywere-- Nazakat, Zulqarnain and Arshad.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police had registered separate cases against them.