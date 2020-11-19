UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Booked Over Power Theft

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Three booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught three people involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, he FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Dhoodha, Bucha Kalan, Katchi Arra and caught three persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Theywere-- Nazakat, Zulqarnain and Arshad.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police had registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

11 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

11 minutes ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.